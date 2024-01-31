It’s tough to win games in the Big Ten.

It’s even tougher when you allow 87 points.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) gave up a season-high in points to the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten), falling 87-75 at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center.

“Coaches draw up an amazing scout and gameplan [on defense] for the game and we just gotta do a better job of executing it,” sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. said.

The start of the game presented strong offensive efforts from both teams as it featured a combined nine total scorers in only the first 7:41 of game action. During that span, the Buckeyes were led by Gayle, who started 4-for-4 from the field with 8 points.

The Buckeyes increased their lead to 28-23 with 6:47 remaining in the first half, a game-high, following a fast-break layup by fifth-year forward Jamison Battle.

From that point until halftime the Buckeyes were outscored by the Fighting Illini 18-6 as they missed costly good looks and free throws. Ohio State only managed to convert one field goal in the final 6:47 of the half.

“That was a critical momentum stretch for sure with the missed free throws and the missed looks,” head coach Chris Holtmann said.

Illinois went into the locker room with a 41-34 lead behind a strong 11 points from graduate forward Marcus Domask.

For the Buckeyes, Gayle led the team with 11 points of his own, with an additional nine from Battle.

Out of the break, Ohio State was propelled with a quick 5 points from sophomore guard Bruce Thornton as the team tried to claw back within striking distance.

Following back-to-back dunks by sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey, Ohio State suddenly gained momentum after connecting on five of their last seven field goals, resulting in a Fighting Illini timeout with 9:04 remaining in the game.

It wasn’t until the 7:51 mark of the second half that Illinois regained control of the game. Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. nailed a 3-pointer, and 58 seconds later converted an and-1 off a fast break to increase the Fighting Illini lead to a game-high 16.

“Illinois is a great team, they’re not ranked in the top 25 for no reason,” Gayle said. “Especially with [Terrence] Shannon back, you know he excels in transition so that’s where he was able to eat.”

The Buckeyes wouldn’t go away, though. They cut their deficit down to only 10 with 1:53 to play, however, it was too little too late.

In the end, Illinois was led by Shannon and Domask, who combined for 46 big points, an even 23 apiece.

Ohio State will travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the Hawkeyes on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on FS1.