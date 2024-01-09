Raised over 5,000 miles away, Buckeyes forward Felix Okpara never imagined he’d be in an Ohio State uniform.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, his passion for soccer dominated most of his childhood, but a newfound love for a different sport blossomed five years ago.

Not one where he can kick, but shoot.

A late switch from one sport to the other in high school, led by a trip across seas to the U.S. and months of hard work propelled Okpara into becoming one of the top basketball prospects in the nation.

Okpara said a number of factors influenced his decision to come to the U.S., including pursuing a “better education.” Furthering his basketball career was just one of the “many more opportunities” here.

“In Lagos, we didn’t have [the Amateur Athletic Union] AAU or even basketball in high schools,” Okpara said. “There were just no chances to play for real.”

Packing his bags, Okpara said he made the 12-hour flight in 2018. It was then that he began playing organized basketball for the first time at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

It wasn’t easy, though, according to Okpara.

“I had trouble with my first time playing organized basketball,” Okpara said. “When I got here, I just started playing basketball, and America had some different rules than the ones in Nigeria.”

Okpara said the rules in Nigeria are more like those of the International Basketball Federation. For instance, one of the major differences he had to get used to was not touching the ball while it was on the rim.

While it was difficult to adjust to the new rules, the skills he gained from soccer helped aid in his development, he said.

“It definitely helped my footwork and my ability to run the floor,” Okpara said. “I feel like soccer helped make me into an athlete. All the running and sprints made me faster.”

Still, Okpara said he was unsure about his path, but after persistent convincing from his friends, he felt basketball might be the best route in his athletic career.

His height was largely the deciding factor.

“My friends in high school showed me Zion Williamson highlights, and seeing how he was playing the game was one thing that really influenced my choice to play basketball,” Okpara said.

As a junior, Okpara averaged over 11 points, nearly eight rebounds and over two blocks per game for the Hawks.

Looking to progress his basketball career, Okpara transferred to Link Academy, one of the top basketball schools in the country, hoping to follow his AAU coach, Rodney Perry.

“I love playing for [Perry],” Okpara said. “He’s helped me out a lot as a player, and he helped convince myself that basketball was a good decision for me long term.”

Okpara stepped onto the court at Link Academy and soon made his 6-foot-11, 210-pound presence felt.

He averaged over 8 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots per game as a senior, catching the eye of Ohio State’s head coach Chris Holtmann. A year later, Okpara took the floor as a Buckeye but soon realized he needed to take his game to another level, he said.

Okpara said because of his late start with the sport, it was a struggle adjusting to the pace of the game at times. He struggled with the everyday grind of basketball and the idea that progress takes time, he said.

“In my freshman year, while I was working out, I felt like I wasn’t always getting better,” Okpara said. “I had to understand that it’s just a part of the cycle and trust that it was going to take time.”

Okpara said this past summer he worked on building muscle mass to become more of a physical presence. He also focused on shooting to help stretch out the game for the Buckeyes.

Associate head coach Jake Diebler said Okpara was very mature coming in as a freshman, and his improvement is no surprise to those who know him best.

“It was really impressive what Felix was able to do and the growth that he had last year, but it wasn’t an accident,” Diebler said. “I say that because Felix is an elite worker.”

Holtmann said Okpara loves to work on his shooting and hopes he can eventually become a consistent threat in that area.

“Felix has continued to grow his ability to play around the basket and then to stretch the floor is something I think he enjoys working on,” Holtmann said. “He knows he’s got to continue to get better in those areas and he’s been working hard to.”

So far, Okpara’s hard work has paid off.

The sophomore has started all 14 games for the Buckeyes, averaging 6.3 points per game, complementing a team-high 7.1 rebounds and 34 total blocks.

Okpara said his confidence has grown in large part due to his coaches and teammates believing in his ability to play at a high level.

“Hard work is all I’ve ever known because I started from the smallest,” Okpara said. “I want to continue to elevate my game, going to the gym and being in the lab more every day.”

Okpara said he’s looking forward to the rest of the season and will continue to get bigger and stronger as it’s vital not only to his success but the team’s.