Playing against his former team in Columbus must have had some effect on Buckeyes sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey, or it could’ve been the inspiration that his father, Jamie Mahaffey, is to him.

His best game in a Buckeye uniform came just nine days after a GoFundMe was created for Evan Mahaffey’s dad, who is battling advanced heart failure.

“It just gives me extra motivation, for sure, just play a little bit harder,” Evan Mahaffey said.

Before the season started, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said he acquired past Nittany Lion, Evan Mahaffey, from the transfer portal for his strong defensive abilities.

However, when Penn State came to Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center Saturday, Evan Mahaffey showed Holtmann more than his defense, and the Nittany Lions just what they were missing. He set a new career-high of 16 points in 31 minutes for the Buckeyes in their 79-67 win — and he did it for his dad.

“For him not to be here as much it definitely hurts, but at the same time I know he’s watching from where he is,” Evan Mahaffey said.

To start the game, Ohio State went on a 16-0 scoring run led by Evan Mahaffey who grabbed six of those points in the paint — back to back to back.

In those same five opening minutes of the game, he stuck to his strong defense with a defensive rebound and a block. By the end of the contest, Evan Mahaffey notched five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and went 6-for-9 shooting, while perfect on all four free throws.

Holtmann said at this point in the season, Evan Mahaffey is becoming the player he knew he could be.

“He’s growing into a young man who can really help us on both ends, and that’s what we really need,” Holtmann said. “I’ve told you guys, I’m really bullish on our sophomore class and he’s a part of that.”

With 5:43 remaining in the first half, Penn State’s senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. fouled Evan Mahaffey, who was sent to the free-throw line for the first time in the game, which completed his scoring through the break.

Straight out of the half, Evan Mahaffey took just 30 seconds to find his 10th point of the game, putting the Buckeyes up 35-19. Just over a minute later, he scored his fifth field goal to keep the Nittany Lions out of reach of the lead.

His next scores were made up of a pair of made free throws and a final bucket with 6:51 left in the game to bring him to 16.

“[Holtmann told me] just know when I get in the paint, just be able to finish and take my time in there,” Evan Mahaffey said.

When Ohio State last played Penn State — Evan Mahaffey’s first game back to State College, Pennsylvania, since transferring — he did not have the same successful showing. He had five points, one block and went 2-for-5 from the field.

After the final buzzer, Evan Mahaffey and Holtmann shared a moment on the court. Holtmann said he shared with him how proud he was on and off the court, and he could see the confidence in his play.

“Kids question themselves a little bit confidence-wise,” Holtmann said. “I just was really proud of the fact that he fought through that, starting to see how he can impact things.”

Evan Mahaffey and the Buckeyes will roll into Lincoln, Nebraska, Tuesday for a clash with the Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. To donate to Jamie Mahaffey’s GoFundMe click here.