Outclassed, outmatched and outplayed.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) converted only 14 total field goals all night as they were dominated 83-58 by the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) in the Buckeyes’ 14th straight road loss.

Ohio State looked lost all night, particularly in the second half in which it was outscored 42-28 as six Wildcats scored in double figures.

“I’m not sure I really saw this coming, to be honest with you,” head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “I thought we were pretty engaged in practice. Our effort was good. Sometimes you can see a game like this coming.”

The Buckeyes came into the game allowing their opponents to shoot 48% from beyond the arc on the road this season. Saturday was no different, as Ohio State allowed Northwestern to shoot 52.6% from 3-point range.

The game started sloppy for both teams, featuring eight fouls in the first 7:13 of play, four by each team.

The Buckeyes started 1-of-4 from beyond the arc before sophomore guard Bowen Hardman entered the game. It only took 55 seconds for him to give the Buckeyes a boost as he drilled a step-back 3-pointer to pull Ohio State within five.

With 4:12 remaining in the first half, Buckeye sophomore guard Bruce Thorton delivered a 3-pointer for Ohio State, cutting Northwestern’s lead to 31-25.

Ohio State didn’t convert on another field goal until the second half when sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. converted a fastbreak layup with 14:34. Unlike the Buckeyes, Northwestern found immense success from three in the first half, connecting on seven of their 13 3-pointers. The Wildcats were led by senior guard Ryan Langborg, who shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Ohio State only led for 1:15 in the first half and went into the break trailing 41-30. The Wildcats were led by Langborg, who had 14 points, and Ohio State by Roddy Gayle and Thorton, who had 9 points apiece.

Despite the Buckeyes’ shooting struggles, they shot 12-of-14 from the free-throw line in the first half, keeping themselves in the game.

The struggles continued out of the break for Ohio State. The Buckeyes trailed 52-33 after Wildcat senior guard Boo Buie connected on a floater in the paint. At the time, the Buckeyes’ 19-point deficit marked the largest for Ohio State all season.

It was only downhill from there. Ohio State failed to get shots to fall while allowing the Wildcats open looks the rest of the night.

Northwestern’s lead went from large to mammoth after an insurmountable 20-1 Wildcat run during the second half. The Buckeyes trailed by 19 and soon found themselves down by 35 points eight minutes later.

Northwestern finished the contest, shooting a scorching 30–of-52 from the field and 10–of-19 from three, compared to Ohio State’s 34% from the field, including 5–of-21 from beyond the arc.

“We’re really searching for it right now, but I still believe in my teammates and the coaching staff,” Thornton said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. We’re just going through a rough patch. We’ve got a lot of games ahead of us, especially a big one at home. We’re going to take advantage of that, get that win and keep rolling after that.”

The Buckeyes return home on Tuesday and take on the visiting No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and will broadcast on Peacock.