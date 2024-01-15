Michigan stunned Ohio State once again — this time in men’s hoops.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) entered Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Monday with hopes of not only snapping their losing streak or getting their first true road-game win in 379 days but with the chance to be the first Ohio State team in the 2023-24 season to take down the Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) in their home city.

Inside an electric arena and with three double-digit scorers, Michigan ran away with a 73-65 win to break its five-game losing streak.

“We’re just two teams competing at the end of the day and we just fell short today,” sophomore guard Bruce Thornton said.

In what seemed like an unmatched clash for the two, the Wolverines got things started with a jump shot score from graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua before 6 straight points from the Buckeyes.

For the next nine minutes of the first half, both teams traded baskets without either team making a hard push to take the lead — the Buckeyes leading by a maximum of three with the Wolverines right behind.

With 11:09 remaining in the first half, Michigan tied the game at 15 apiece and went on to score eight straight, building its lead. Ohio State started playing catchup off a sophomore center Felix Okpara jumper, but 8 more points from Michigan, including three scores from Nkamhoua and a 3-pointer from senior forward Terrance Williams II, extended its lead to 10 — 19-29 — with 5:28 to play before the break.

“Evaluate the quality of our looks and then if they’ve got to trust their strokes,” head coach Chris Holtmann said.

As time dwindled down on the first-half clock, Ohio State tried to march its way back into the game behind a 3-pointer from Thornton and an and-1 for freshman forward Devin Royal off a made layup.

Michigan, however, did not give in to the attempted momentum switch and came back with two baskets to increase its lead once again with a layup score from sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel put a final first-half strike on the Buckeyes with a 3-point buzzer beater leading the teams into the break 37-28.

Ohio State started the second half strong with sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey scoring two-straight baskets followed by an electric dunk and a 3-pointer from graduate forward Jamison Battle — his first points of the contest for the Buckeyes — making the score 41-37 Michigan.

For the next six minutes of play, the Wolverines dominated the basket to go up 55-43.

“I just know what not to do,” Thornton said. “It’s not who I am or who this team is so we’re just gonna keep fighting everyday.”

Michigan’s strong lead lasted until the 9:12 mark of the second half, when Ohio State marched all the way back on an 11-0 run to bring itself within one, 55-54, behind huge scores from Thornton, Okpara, sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and graduate guard Dale Bonner.

For the first time since 10:14 in the first half, Ohio State’s Okpara took the lead for the Buckeyes with 8:25 remaining in the game, 59-55. However, just under three minutes later, the Wolverines scored 5 consecutive points to snag the lead back by one.

Regaining momentum from back-to-back scores by Williams and McDaniels, Michigan got back on top for the final time, by six, with 2:26 left in the contest.

“I do think sometimes we get deflated when our shots don’t go in late,” Holtmann said. “That can affect us at the other end and that’s a toughness thing, too.”

The Buckeyes, vying for a comeback, were put to rest after a Williams 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining. Michigan finalized the game behind bonus free throws from Williams.

Hoping to snap its three-game losing streak, Ohio State will welcome Penn State at home Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.