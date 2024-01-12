Can Ohio State win the big game? That is the question that has yet to be answered.

In ranked matchups last season, the Buckeyes went 4-2. So far in the 2023-24 year, the Buckeyes have lost two of their three games against top-five opponents as they fell 71-60 when the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers came to town Wednesday.

“The biggest thing for us to close that game is focus on the little details,” fifth-year forward Jamison Battle said. “Because in the end, those little details ultimately lead to big things and that big thing is losing games.”

At the 17:44 mark of the first half, a 3-pointer from Battle gave Ohio State its first lead, 7-4. From that moment on, it led Wisconsin through the first half, reaching its highest lead of eight with 7:51 on the first-half clock.

With 46 seconds remaining before the break, a three from sophomore guard Connor Essegian put the Badgers up by two, reclaiming the lead — 35-33.

When the game starts becoming a true battle, head coach Chris Holtmann said those are the instances of which the team has to take advantage and improve.

“We have to be just better and tougher in those moments,” Holtmann said. “We gotta get over the hump there.”

The second half presented a back-and-forth affair, but one the Buckeyes couldn’t finish, just as when they led by 18 against Penn State Dec. 9, 2023, but ended up falling 83-80. On Saturday versus Indiana, the Buckeyes were up by nine in the second half, but the Hoosiers closed in and ultimately took the game 71-65.

For the first 10 minutes of the second half, Wisconsin led, but Ohio State came within one four times before reclaiming the lead off a 3-pointer from freshman guard Scotty Middleton — 50-48.

From this moment on, the Buckeye lead took flight until the 5:16 mark. Wisconsin came on top and never looked back. Ohio State couldn’t knock down shots as it missed 8 of 10 once the Badgers took the lead for the final time.

“When things are getting tough and when things get rough, we have to come together and want it more,” Battle said.

This loss became the Buckeyes’ second straight for the first time this season.

Looking ahead, they have three more ranked matchups against No. 1 Purdue, No. 11 Illinois and again, No. 15 Wisconsin in February. If the Buckeyes cannot close out a close game, this season could start to look like last year’s.