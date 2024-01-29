The Buckeyes’ conference woes continued as they came up a goal short on their trip to College Station, Pennsylvania.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11-3, 3-9-3 Big Ten) swept Ohio State (9-13-4, 1-13-2 Big Ten) in its two-game weekend series, handing the Buckeyes their fifth consecutive loss.

Penn State’s Friday night victory was highlighted by freshman forward Aiden Fink’s two-goal game as the Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 4-3. Fink has been one of the best players in the country this season, being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award.

In front of the largest crowd in Pegula Ice Arena history of 6,578, the Buckeyes’ penalty kill issues were on full display.

The Buckeyes attempted a comeback from a 3-goal deficit as they managed to tie the game up 3-3 early in the third, but the Nittany Lions got the victory from a late third-period goal.

Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s penalty kill as the Nittany Lions scored two power-play goals on Friday, with all four of their goals Saturday coming from the man advantage.

Penn State went 6-for-10 on the power play during the weekend.

The second period in Saturday’s matchup was as chaotic as a period of hockey could get. The two teams combined for 26 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for sophomore forward Jake Dunlap.

The teams also combined for four goals, as the Buckeyes sparked their attempted comeback against the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State is back at the Schottenstein Center Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. they take on archrivals, Michigan.