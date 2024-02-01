The Buckeyes hope to end their midseason slump during a weekend series against their archrivals.

The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team (9-13-4, 1-13-2 Big Ten) is currently facing a five-game losing streak after a second-consecutive road sweep last Friday and Saturday. It looks to turn its fortune around as the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (12-9-3, 5-7-2 Big Ten) come to Columbus.

Ohio State and Michigan’s notorious rivalry is known throughout all of athletics, especially football, as one of the best rivalries in sports. The Wolverines put an end to Ohio State’s Big Ten season last year when they beat the Buckeyes 7-3 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals March 11, 2023.

In the matchup earlier this season between the fierce rivals, Michigan beat Ohio State 7-1 Oct. 20, 2023, and the two tied 2-2 Oct. 21, 2023.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he trusts that his team is capable of beating the Wolverines.

“The guys have worked hard and have had a good week and now we have an opportunity against one of the best teams in the country,” Rohlik said. “We got to concentrate on doing the things that we do well, and work on the things we need to, and obviously be aware of the team we are playing.”

This will also be the Buckeyes’ first home game in 19 days. The back-to-back road series in Big Ten play resulted in the Buckeyes dropping all four games as they extended the gap between them and the other six teams in the conference, sitting in last place.

Ohio State has capitalized in the Schottenstein Center this season as it has gone 6-4-2 at home. Its previous win came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-2 Jan. 12.

Graduate senior forward Dalton Messina said he expects the crowd to play a factor in Ohio State’s play this weekend.

“The guys are excited, and the crowds are going to be good, we feel comfortable and happy here at home,” Messina said. “If we get the crowd behind us, get some energy then we will come out hot here at home.”

Ohio State’s penalty kill has been its Achilles’ heel, and after a disappointing series against Penn State from its special teams unit, it now sits dead last in collegiate hockey at 72.8% on the penalty kill.

Rohlik is hopeful that the team’s penalty-killing woes can be overcome with practice and repetition.

“You have to keep working at it, if your putting is off you just keep putting,” Rohlik said. “We do a good job 90% of the kill but then there is a breakdown and the puck is in our net.”

Michigan’s power play is the best in the country and can prove to be the difference in this series. The Wolverines have been clinical on the power play, scoring on 38% of their man advantages, and are ranked No. 1 in the NCAA on that unit, leading the third-place team by nearly 10%.

Rohlik said he has remained optimistic about his team’s chances throughout the year and believes his team is close to reaching that next level.

“If you continue to knock on the door, eventually it will open,” Rohlik said.

Ohio State will give out scarlet pompoms and/or tapper hats to students Friday and Saturday as this weekend’s theme is “Wear Scarlet.”

The first of this two-game home series will begin at 7 p.m. at the Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center on Friday and streamed live on Big Ten Plus. The second will be Saturday at 8 p.m., and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.