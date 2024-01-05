A naked man was caught on video breaking into an off-campus home on East 18th Avenue at 10:22 p.m., Dec. 27, 2023. The suspect listened to the resident’s records and took a shower inside, according to security footage.

The suspect smashed a rock through the front window to gain entry into the home. No residents were home at the time, and police were not notified of the crime until Jan. 1, according to Sergeant Joe Albert.

Residents reported that nothing was stolen.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect and have asked those with any information to contact Detective Abel at 614-645-2159 or [email protected].