The race to find off-campus housing is already difficult enough, but for students with mobility-based disabilities, the search is even harder.

Every year students start their search for off-campus housing earlier and earlier. Trying to find somewhere to live that is affordable, in a desirable location, fits personal styles and can house the desired amount of people is already a challenge. Adding in the factor of meeting accessibility needs leaves even fewer options for students with disabilities.

“I’m currently living off-campus in a first-floor, one-bedroom studio and it does not meet my needs really at all,” Aubrie Brandon, a third-year in social work with a minor in disability studies, said.

Brandon, an ambulatory wheelchair user, lives in an apartment building that does not have any elevators, and reaching the first floor requires going up and down stairs and through doors that are not wide enough to fit her wheelchair straight on, Brandon said.

“I chose to live here because it’s the only place I can afford,” Brandon said. “Access had to come secondary.

According to a September 2023 Urban Land survey, less than 1% of housing in the United States is wheelchair accessible.

Students looking for help in their search for accessible off-campus housing are encouraged to check out the Ohio State Off-Campus Housing Network website, which has available search terms for wheelchair accessibility. Property owners within the network can list their properties’ information, but Ohio State cannot guarantee their accuracy, Dave Isaacs, Student Life communications and media relations manager, said.

“Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement works collaboratively with Student Life Disability Services to assist students on their individual searches,” Isaacs said. “OCCSE offers housing consultations for any student who would like additional assistance navigating the search process to find a place to live.”

Although there is some help the university can provide, ultimately it is up to each student to work with property owners and managers to find off-campus housing that meets their needs, Isaacs said.

When most students start their search for off-campus housing it typically starts in September, but Brandon said she began hers in May due to the struggle to find affordable and accessible housing.

Brandon is also a member of Buckeyes for Accessibility, a student-run organization that works with administration to improve accessibility resources and policies while also creating community space for students to support one another, vent or just have fun. Many students in the organization have faced similar problems with off-campus housing, Brandon said.

“It’s a struggle for everyone at OSU living off-campus to find housing, but to find housing that’s accessible and affordable is next to impossible,” Brandon said. “When you do find a unit that by some miracle meets [The Americans with Disabilities Act] standards, it’s going to be astronomical in price.”

Brandon said she advises students with accessibility needs to start their search as early as possible. Contact leasing agencies, talk to them in person and do not let up.

“I get that they’re busy, but you need a place to live,” Brandon said. “I get everybody else needs a place to live too, but I think they often overlook us.”