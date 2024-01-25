The Ohio Senate voted to override Gov. DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 Wednesday. The bill prevents doctors from prescribing medical treatments for gender dysphoria to minors and prohibits transgender girls and women from participating in high school or college sports.

After a 23-9 vote, the bill is set to become law in 90 days. The Ohio House voted to override the veto on Jan. 10 with a 65-8 vote.

On Dec. 29, 2023, DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, citing concerns of overstepping parental control. One week later, DeWine proposed rules to regulate transition care for minors and adults, like requiring those under 21 to receive six months of counseling prior to treatment, according to previous Lantern reporting.

House Bill 68, also known as the Ohio Saving Adolescents from Experimentation — or SAFE — Act, bans hormone replacement therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and gender reassignment surgery for minors. It also requires schools and universities to have separate teams for those of the biological female sex and those of the biological male sex and prevents biologically male students from competing on women’s sports teams.

It does not prevent the existence of coed sports teams.

Komencanto Eterna, a first-year master’s student in comparative studies and an organizer of a trans equality protest that took place at the Ohio Union Friday, said the impact of House Bill 68 is far-reaching.

“This is not someone else’s issue,” Eterna said. “This impacts the entire trans community. This impacts all queer folk. This impacts anyone who is marginalized as a result of gender and sexuality even more broadly.”

During deliberation before the veto vote, senators discussed biological advantages in sports, medical autonomy and protections for children.

“I find it very disconcerting that we stand here and make bold statements and not really understand or accept the fact that someone has their own autonomy and [are] able to make choices about their own medical care,” Ohio Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-11) said.

Ohio Sen. George Lang (R-4) said the “one thing [he] could not overcome is the advantages that men have in sports.”

Some senators said that they are not focused on banning the existence of transgender people.

“We’re not saying you can’t [transition], we’re saying you have to take a breath and wait until you’re a little older,” Ohio Sen. Shane Wilkin (R-17) said.

Transition care does not need heavy government regulation, Ohio Sen. William DeMora (D-25) said.

“Doctors already have systems in place,” DeMora said. “The Ohio High School Athletic Association already has systems in place. This is not an issue. And if there was legislation needed, it should be to make it easier for people to get the care they need, not withhold care from them.”

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics oppose restrictions on transgender health care.