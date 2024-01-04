Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian and instructor of practice in dietetics and nutrition at Ohio State, said many college students struggle with staying motivated to eat a balanced diet. This lack of motivation can be exacerbated during the winter season, Weinandy and Becky McAdow, a first-year graduate student in dietetics and nutrition, said.

Though accessible food delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub are oftentimes ideal for college students in a pinch, McAdow — also a student assistant nutrition coach at Ohio State’s Student Wellness Center and a nutrition aide at the Wexner Medical Center — said an overreliance on them can lead users down a slippery slope when it comes to eating healthy.

“Those convenience foods tend to be more void of micronutrients that we need like vitamins and minerals and phytonutrients from plants that support health, and they tend to be higher in things like salt and fats that are less beneficial,” McAdow said.

Eating nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, high-quality proteins and whole grains is perhaps the most straightforward way to acquire sufficient micronutrients and phytonutrients, McAdow said. Additionally, she said mixing in a variety of macronutrients with these nutrient-dense foods produces the best results.

“We’re talking carbohydrates, proteins and fats,” McAdow said. “Those are the most basic components of our diet. If we shoot to mix those up in all of our meals and snacks, and then add some type of fruit or vegetables to up that fiber intake, that’s going to give us the protein we need and those micronutrients we need, which are both important factors to support immune health year-round.”

While convenience plays a prominent role in students’ struggle to maintain positive nutrition, Weinandy said seasonal changes are another significant factor at play.

“Typically when it’s warmer, people will eat lighter foods like produce or salads,” Weinandy said. “People may be more willing and wanting to eat healthy in the summer or warmer months, as opposed to cold weather where people seek higher-calorie foods.”

Weinandy said devising a meal plan, whether it is formal or informal in nature, is one strategy students can employ to make the switch between warm and cold weather feel less jarring. Knowing what produce is in season during the winter months — including apples, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and carrots — also allows students to purchase more accessible and affordable options, she said.

One of Weinandy’s go-to winter meals is black bean soup with couscous salad, she said. McAdow said chicken noodle soup is another nutritious, comforting dish her family frequently prepares.

“We do a mixture of roasted chicken, and sometimes homemade noodles, but store-bought works,” McAdow said. “We load it up with loads of carrot, celery and onion, and fresh herbs or dry herbs to save money.”

Of course, Weinandy said students should supplement their balanced diets with a consistent sleep schedule as well as routine exercise.

“You can be really good at one and if you’re neglecting the other, you’ll pay the price of being worn down and getting sick,” Weinandy said.

Monitoring one’s water intake is a timeless tip that can likewise help students feel their best, McAdow said.

“In the wintertime, we might not be as thirsty because we’re not getting hot and we’re not getting sweaty,” McAdow said. “We might not think to drink eight glasses a day, we may just drink when we’re thirsty. So we drink a lot less, but aiming for that magic eight number helps bolster the immune system.”

Notably, McAdow said sharing meals with others can help students meet their physical and emotional needs alike.

“Getting that hug, getting that social bond from people, I think that can go a long way for our mental health as it gets dark and cold,” McAdow said.

Additional resources pertaining to nutrition and fitness are available via the Ohio State Student Wellness Center’s website.