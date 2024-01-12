As university President Ted Carter Jr. began making appearances across campus, students in support of Palestinians returned to protesting the Israel-Hamas war and Ohio State’s investment in companies operating in Israel.

On Thursday, around 70 students and community members held flags, gave speeches and chanted in and outside the Ohio Union. The group then walked along North High Street, stopping at the corner of 15th Avenue to protest outside Carter’s University Square South office.

Members from groups including the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Ohio Youth for Climate Justice and Students for Justice in Palestine said they want Ohio State to divest from companies investing in the killing of Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, over 22,800 Palestinian deaths and around 1,200 Israeli deaths have been reported, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to shouts for divestment, the group chanted “No justice, no peace,” “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” “Intifada revolution” and “Long live the intifada.”

Some protesters also spoke against Carter’s military career, which spanned 38 years and included 125 combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kuwait and Kosovo, according to previous Lantern reporting.

“When war hawk Ted Carter comes in to lead OSU after spending 10 times longer contributing to U.S. imperialism’s destruction in the Middle East than he did studying in university, should we trust him?” Jewel Horak, a first-year in linguistics, asked.

In an email, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said Carter “brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership, experience in higher education and service to The Ohio State University.”

Similar demands were shared Wednesday outside a meeting between Carter and several student organizations in the Union’s Keith B. Key Center for Leadership and Service.