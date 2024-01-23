Professor L. Camille Hébert will serve as acting dean for Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law starting Feb. 1.

Hébert will take over while Dean Lincoln Davies takes leave before his term concludes in June, Executive Vice President and Provost Karla Zadnik said in an announcement Jan. 9. Her appointment as acting dean is subject to approval by the board of trustees.

Davies began his term on July 1, 2019, and it is scheduled to conclude on June 30.

Hébert said in an email that her goals as acting dean are to continue Davies’ excellent stewardship of the college while the university and the college choose a new permanent dean.

“I have a pretty good sense of how the college runs, and I am confident that I will be able to continue to steward the College’s upward trajectory during my time as acting dean,” Hébert said.

Hébert is a highly respected legal scholar and long-serving member of the Moritz College of Law faculty, Zadnik said in an email. Her deep experience and commitment to the college’s students, faculty and staff will position her well as acting dean.

“I am grateful for her leadership and service,” Zadnik said.

Since she joined the university in 1988, Hébert has served as associate dean for academic affairs at the Moritz College of Law, member of the Associated Graduate Faculty of the Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies and chair of the employment discrimination section of the Association of American Law Schools.

To accommodate this new role, Hébert said she has reduced the courses that she will teach this semester down to one class to make room for her duties as acting dean.

“Teaching our next generation of legal leaders has and continues to be my priority,” Hébert said.

Kevin Leonardi, senior director of communications and marketing for the Office of Academic Affairs, said in an email that future information will be shared as the search process unfolds.