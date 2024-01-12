A popular health-centric chain restaurant is gearing up to open its first Ohio location.

Sweetgreen, a casual eatery chain known for its salad and grain bowls, opened its first location in 2007 in Washington D.C., according to its website. Maggie Smith, a public relations assistant at The Brand Guild — a communications and marketing agency that works with Sweetgreen — said the restaurant recently signed a lease with The Wood Companies that will allow it to establish a new store at 700 N. High St. in Columbus.

Smith said she thinks Sweetgreen stands apart from other chains due to its emphasis on a tight-knit community and increasing access to healthy food.

“Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” Smith said in an email.

While Sweetgreen’s Ohio arrival may signal a growing demand for nutritious dining options in Columbus, the city has taken its own steps to conscientiously promote healthy eating on a wider scale.

Columbus-based nonprofit Local Matters also hopes to increase Columbus’ overall access to healthy food, Courtney West, the organization’s communications manager, said in an email. She said Local Matters aids a network of nearly 160,000 community members in cultivating healthy, maintainable eating habits.

“Local Matters aims to create healthier communities through food access, food education and food advocacy,” West said. “Since 2008, we’ve fostered inclusive, comprehensive, and well-rounded education around food as a preventative to diet-related disease and addressed barriers to affordable and high-quality food for all.”

West said consistent exposure to food education empowers people to seek out healthier food for themselves and others.

“Food access, education and advocacy are all interconnected in our efforts to address a deficient food system,” West said. “Connecting people with the tools and knowledge they need to prepare nutritious meals is an important part of the equation, as is advocating for programs like [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] and supporting nutrition education.”

West said access to healthy food does not only have a positive impact on individuals’ nutrition but also on their social lives.

“Food is not only fuel for our bodies but it is also a connector in many families and communities,” West said.

Various obstacles that have historically made accessing healthy food difficult for average Americans remain present in today’s society, West said.

“Having consistent access to affordable and nutritious food is key to one’s growth, development and overall health, but food is inaccessible for many members of our community due to barriers like cost, lack of transportation, inadequate grocery store access and so much more,” West said. “The cost of food, especially fresh and healthy foods, continues to rise while wages remain low.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 11.5% of Ohio households were evaluated as food insecure between 2020 and 2022, meaning the Buckeye State comes in above the national average of 11.2%. West said a significant portion of people within the Columbus community are affected by this national issue.

“A few things we know to be true in Columbus: 11.3% of Franklin County residents are considered food insecure; Black and Latino families are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity because of historically discriminative policies and systems; and only 51.2% of Franklin County residents who are food insecure are [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Electronic Benefits Transfer] eligible,” West said.

West said Local Matters consistently works to increase Columbus’ access to nutritious meals. One way the nonprofit fulfills this mission is by managing a food delivery vehicle called the “Veggie Van,” which West said operates in and around the I-270 area.

“The Veggie Van helps reinforce infrastructure that connects people to food,” West said. “A year-round access point, the Veggie Van brings fresh, affordable produce and pantry staples to areas of low food access across Columbus.”

West said fast food-style restaurants that balance nutritious food with convenience likewise help bolster access to healthy food.

“It increases the likelihood that people of all ages and stages can more consistently enjoy health-centered meals,” West said. “Affordability is an important component of this conversation, to best serve our food system, convenient healthy food must be affordable.”

Sustaining access to locally sourced produce is crucial for the entire Columbus community, West said.

“We’re lucky here in Central Ohio to have some phenomenal growers to purchase produce from at affordable prices,” West said. “Community members are able to access fresh and local produce from places like the Bronzeville Growers Market on the Near East Side, Southside Family Farms and Highland Youth Garden on the West Side — just to name a few spots!”

Smith said Sweetgreen’s numerous locations integrate local and regional produce in their day-to-day operations.

“Especially in new and growing markets, Sweetgreen creates mutually beneficial relationships with small producers — ensuring that its partners are able to scale their operations alongside Sweetgreen,” Smith said in a follow-up email interview.

West said Local Matters also invests in community gardens, especially those in neighborhoods with higher rates of food insecurity.

“Being able to grow, share and eat foods prepared in our own neighborhoods helps the environment and elevates our sense of community,” West said.

West said ensuring all populations have access to healthy food, especially those who are currently underserved, is Local Matters’ ultimate goal.

“Food is a human right, and more importantly, healthy food is a human right,” West said. “Everyone deserves access to healthy, affordable, and quality food, no matter their zip code or circumstance.”

Smith said more information about the upcoming Sweetgreen location will be released in the coming months. Additionally, West said Local Matters offers numerous service opportunities that can be found on its website.