Many associate Ohio State athletics with the football team or the 12-3 men’s basketball team’s recent success.

Even so, there is just as much glitz and glory that happens outside the walls of the Ohio Stadium or the Schottenstein Center.

Some might not know that the Ohio State men’s volleyball team was just two sets short of making it to the NCAA semifinals in 2023.

Or that wrestling’s Jesse Mendez is the No. 3 wrestler in the NCAA’s 141-pound weight class.

Or, perhaps, that the women’s ice hockey team is No. 1 in the nation.

These are just three of nearly 20 sports that are currently in or about to begin their 2024 season.

Men’s Volleyball

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team finished with a 23-10 overall record last season and a loss just before the NCAA semifinals in May 2023. Additionally, they tied for third in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, each with a conference record of 11-3.

This year, the Buckeyes are off to a hot 3-0 start with wins over North Greenville University, Daemen University and St. Francis University, all at home at the Covelli Center.

Their season-opening home stretch will continue Saturday at 7 p.m., against University of California San Diego, and admission is free for students with a BuckID.

Behind senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur’s 53 kills, 70 assists and five blocks, Ohio State has a good chance of cruising through the season and earning a spot back in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

They have 10 more home matches this season, including a dual with Penn State, who knocked the Buckeyes out of last season’s tournament, Jan. 25.

Wrestling

Ranked No. 7 in the country, Ohio State wrestling also began its season with great success.

The 8-1 Buckeyes are on a four-meet win streak following a 21-20 victory over then-No. 8 Cornell Friday, credit to redshirt-freshman heavyweight Nick Feldman’s 6-4 match win.

The team is led by the sophomore Mendez, who is No. 3 in the country in the 141-pound weight class. He is currently 15-1 on the season.

At Covelli Center Friday, the Buckeyes will open their conference meetings with the Illinois Fighting Illini, beginning at 7 p.m. They have five remaining home meets, including a rivalry showdown against Michigan Jan. 26.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Over the last three seasons, the Buckeyes have lost in the NCAA semifinals, been national champions and runner-ups. This season, as the No. 1 team in the nation, hopes are high.

The Buckeyes, who are 16-2 overall and 13-1 in the Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association, haven’t lost since Dec. 1, 2023, when then-No. 10 St. Cloud State University came to the Ohio State Ice Rink.

The team also defeated last season’s national champions and conference foes, then-No. 1 Wisconsin Nov. 17 and 18, 2023, as well as then-No. 4 Minnesota Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

It has outscored its opponents 87-27 on the season and has a .112 shot percentage.

Admission is free for students with a BuckID, but space is limited due to increased demand.

If there ever is a time when students want to watch an elite team for free, the Covelli Center or Ohio State Ice Rink guarantee a good contest.