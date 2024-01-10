Though the phrase “New year, new me” is undoubtedly clichéd, many people still view January as a clean slate on which they can freely scribble.

Picking up a brand new pastime — or reigniting a long-lost interest — is just one way to maximize happiness heading into 2024. Given that National Hobby Month is observed in January, there is no better time to begin.

Click on any link below for more information.

Please note: Prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Apply for a Columbus Metropolitan Library Card

Leisure reading is not every college student’s cup of tea, owing to the fact they are usually overwhelmed by text-based course materials, but the Columbus Metropolitan Library boasts numerous resources in addition to physical books. Cardholders are granted free access to audiobooks, e-books, feature films, documentaries, comic books, graphic novels, music, magazines, newspapers and more, the CML website states.

According to the Ohio State University Libraries website, “All residents of the State of Ohio are eligible to apply for a Columbus Metropolitan Library card at the Thompson Library circulation desk.” Ohioans can also apply online directly through CML.

Note: For out-of-state or international students, visiting some of Columbus’ Little Free Libraries may be an amusing alternative.

Develop a Green Thumb with Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Even though spring may feel like a distant dream, gardening can be a year-round activity. Investing in a class or two offered by Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, such as “The Wild World of Carnivorous Plants” ($36) on Jan. 17 or “Plant Mounting” ($46) on Jan. 23, is sure to boost plant lovers’ moods while winter rages on.

Volunteer with Ohio State’s Center for Belonging and Social Change

Ohio State has no shortage of student service opportunities, particularly when it comes to its Center for Belonging and Social Change. Placing a special emphasis on mentorship, the center partners with “eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, five libraries, three recreation centers, two juvenile detention centers, one food pantry and one nursing home” to positively impact Columbus’ wider community, according to its website.

Make Some Masterpieces at Glass Axis

Creating glass art can be equal parts challenging and cathartic, making it an ideal undertaking for those with patient personalities. Glass Axis — located at 156 S. Grubb St. — allows visitors to experiment with hot and cold glass, torch/flameworking, kiln/kilnforming and more, as stated on its website.

Note: Glass Axis’ prices vary from class to class.

Cafe-Hop to Your Heart’s Content

Columbus is chock-full of cozy cafes and coffee shops, from Pistacia Vera in German Village to Cup O Joe Coffee House in Clintonville. Consider taking a trip down the 2023-24 Columbus Coffee Trail to remain caffeinated and carefree in the months to come.

Try Yoga via Ohio State’s Group Fitness Classes

A 2019 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine found “yoga participants were 61% less likely to have elevated blood glucose compared to non-yoga participants.”

Luckily, Ohio State students can take advantage of the practice’s various health benefits by signing up for free Group Fitness classes. Standard yoga, sunrise yoga, rise and reflect yoga, relaxation yoga, power yoga, candlelight yoga, candlelight relaxation yoga and even yogalates are all on the table.

Become a Film Buff at the Wexner Center for the Arts

The Wexner Center for the Arts hosts regular film/video screenings, pushing audience members to broaden their worldviews and cultivate a greater sense of media literacy. This week, “Moonlight” (2016) will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday while “The Dress” (2020) will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: Student tickets to the “Moonlight” screening are priced at $5 while “The Dress” screening is free for all audiences with tickets.