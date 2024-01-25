Approximately 3.9 million eyes were on the Ohio State women’s basketball team Sunday as lead scorers Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes to an 8-point overtime victory over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The clash of these Big Ten titans was the most-watched regular season game of women’s collegiate basketball in the past 14 years, averaging 1.93 million viewers across five heart-stopping periods of play.

It was a battle from the opening tip, the first quarter marked by five ties and three lead changes.

Ohio State led 29-27 early in the second, but couldn’t win the advantage back again until 3:44 remained in the fourth. A Celeste Taylor layup capped an incredible 19-6 run that brought the Buckeyes back in front, 77-76.

The end of regulation flipped the script, and Ohio State never trailed during the five-minute overtime period, winning 100-92 over then-No. 2 Iowa.

McMahon led the scoring with a career-high 33 points to go with 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Sheldon had 24 of her own, playing every second of the 45-minute match, and each of Ohio State’s starting five ended the night in double-figures.

The Hawkeyes went down swinging under Clark’s 45-point performance, but the reigning National Player of the Year’s efforts were not enough to overcome the Buckeyes’ late surge.

Ohio State will ride their five-game win streak to Champaign, Illinois, where they face another conference foe in Illinois at 7 p.m., Thursday night. Clark and her Hawkeyes will have another chance at the Buckeyes on March 3, hosting a rematch that will conclude the regular season for both teams.