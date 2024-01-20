For some college students, balancing school and responsibilities is a daunting task.

For graduate forward Kenzie Hauswirth — who missed team activities Thursday to take the Medical College Admission Test before scoring the third goal in No. 1 Ohio State’s 3-0 victory against No. 7 Minnesota Duluth Friday night — that balance is all the more crucial.

Hauswirth said her last few months studying for the test have severely limited her leisure time, but her largely online class schedule has allowed her to stay on top of her work.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Hauswirth said. “For me, it was just being able to balance getting up early. I’d get up at like 7 [a.m.] and study for five hours before we came to the rink and then do homework after. It’s been a lot but it’s all worth it.”

While the balance leading up to the exam was difficult, Hauswirth is starting a hot streak on the ice in the month of January. In her first game back from winter break, she scored in No. 1 Ohio State’s 7-0 win against then-No. 2 Minnesota Jan. 12 — her first goal since Oct. 21, 2023.

Two games later, she scored Ohio State’s third goal against Minnesota Duluth Friday night — the day after her exam. In addition to the two goals, she tallied one assist in the Buckeyes’ 6-1 win at Minnesota Jan. 13, giving her 3 points in the last three games.

“It feels pretty good,” Hauswirth said. “I feel like my role has always been more contributing in other ways, but it’s really nice to get rewarded on the score sheet for the little things.”

Freshman forward Joy Dunne said Hauswirth’s work ethic is one of her defining characteristics.

“She just works so hard in everything she does, and to do what she’s doing, it’s very impressive,” Dunne said. “If you know her, you know her schedule and what she studies and the hours she studies, she puts in the work. I just have so much respect for her on and off the ice.”

In addition to Hauswirth’s contributions, her linemates, sophomore forward Sloane Matthews and graduate forward Kelsey King have caused trouble for opposing defenses as of late. The Hauswirth-Matthews-King line was responsible for three goals during the Buckeyes’ away series at Minnesota, and added two more goals against Minnesota Duluth Friday.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said having four strong offensive lines gives her team a significant advantage against its competition.

“I don’t even know who our first line is right now,” Muzerall said. “We started Sloane before, we started [Jenna] Buglioni’s line another time, we started [Jocelyn] Amos’ line, we don’t, [Jordan] Baxter’s line had four goals against Minnesota. We don’t have a first line, we just have four relentless lines. So, we just keep coming after you because we can, because our rest ratio is 3-to-1.”