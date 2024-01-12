While the Ohio State women’s ice hockey team heads to Minneapolis to face No. 2 Minnesota Friday, seven future Buckeyes are representing their countries at the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship in Zug, Switzerland.

Four American commits — Josie St. Martin, Jordyn Petrie, Kassidy Carmichael and Macy Rasmussen — advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win against Germany Thursday. St. Martin leads the American team in scoring with four goals and 7 points, scoring twice in the U.S.’ quarterfinal win.

One more Buckeye commit will play in the semifinals with Team Canada: Maxine Cimoroni. Cimoroni has one goal and one assist through Canada’s four games.

Two more future Buckeyes — Hilda Svensson and Jenna Raunio — played in the tournament for Sweden and were eliminated with a 4-2 loss to Czechia Thursday. Svensson finished the tournament with 7 points in four games, while Raunio recorded 4 points in as many games.

The current Ohio State women’s hockey roster features 15 players who played at the IIHF U18 World Championship between 2015 and 2023.

Graduate forward Jennifer Gardiner, who represented Canada at the tournament in 2019, said her experience on the world stage meant a lot as a developing player.

“That opportunity to put on the maple leaf or the American jersey for the first time in your life, it’s pretty exciting,” Gardiner said. “That’s the biggest accomplishment for those kids. It was a super fun tournament for me. The people that you get to meet and the staff you get to work with is second to none. It’s an awesome experience and I’m excited for all the Buckeyes that are in there.”

Senior forward Jenna Buglioni, who played for Team Canada at the 2020 tournament, said the number of Buckeye commits playing at the international level reflects well on Ohio State’s program.

“It’s a huge testament to our coaching staff, and also the girls that have built the program to where we are today,” Buglioni said. “The girls that are here now and the coaches are attracting a lot of those high-end players and school and all [it] has to offer. It’s definitely exciting. The future is really bright for the Buckeyes.”