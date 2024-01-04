At 7 p.m., Ohio State fans gathered at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Aug. 17, 2023, to cheer on the Buckeyes, who were about to battle the Miami RedHawks.

However, there was one fan in the stands split between the two teams ––– then-former, now-current Ohio State women’s soccer player Emma Sears, whose sister was playing against Sears’ soon-to-be alma mater.

Sears sat nearby in the stands as her mother and father cheered on her sister.

Originally deciding to sit out her senior season because she was preparing for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League draft, Sears said watching her sister play against her former team changed something in her, making her want to return one last time.

“That definitely sparked some fire in me to kind of make that decision of coming back,” Sears said.

Following the 3-0 win by Ohio State, Sears said she went into head coach Lori Walker-Hock’s office and discussed how she could come back to play after being away for eight months.

“I would say that was the moment,” Sears said. “Just kind of reconnecting with her and building that trust back, and then from there building back the relationships with my teammates.”

Sears grew up in California, but her father got a job in Ohio, which brought her and her family to the Buckeye state when she was in eighth grade, she said.

During her fourth year, Sears decided not to pick up her extra year of eligibility for the Buckeyes. Instead, she said she began preparing to be one of the 56 players selected in the 2024 NWSL draft.

After being away from the Buckeyes for eight months, Sears said she realized the best way to develop her game and increase her draft stock was to continue playing for Ohio State.

In the last few days of the NCAA’s soccer eligibility, Sears was able to come back to play for the Buckeyes in her first game of the season against Ohio University Sept. 7, 2023.

After her return, she said she was welcomed back with open arms by both her coaches and teammates.

Associate head coach Brian Jankowski said he was thrilled when he heard Sears was coming back.

“I think as soon as she came back there was a sense of belief in her and what we could accomplish,” Jankowski said. “When she gets into certain areas, can almost do what she wants with the ball and get to where she wants on the field. And we were missing that a little bit. That player who’s super threatening to get in behind teams, we had that back now. So the team was excited.”

Sophomore forward Ella Giannola said she has grown close to Sears and is thankful for the support she brought to the team during her final year.

“I just think she’s always supportive and she’s one of my good friends on the team,” Giannola said. “She’s inspired me just by her attitude, she’s a great spirit on the team, and having hear around is great and that is inspiring.”

Sears not only came back to play, but she came back into a position she had never been in before, making her a more versatile player for the professional league, Jankowski said.

“She’s always been a wide forward who runs in behind, now she’s put into a little bit more of a playmaker role,” Jankowski said. “So those kinds of things she’s just added another layer that will be very attractive to scouts and the NWSL.”

Sears said she was happy with her decision to return home and play for the Buckeyes one last time.

“I missed the camaraderie,” Sears said. “I miss the team. I miss competing. I miss scoring goals. All those things were definitely a big inspiration for coming back.”

Sears is the only Ohio State player to enter their name into the NWSL draft this year, which takes place Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. It will be televised on ION.