She thought that she had missed her shot.

“I didn’t really feel like it was going to happen,” Katelyn Abeln, a graduate air pistol shooter in public health said.

A lifetime target of the Olympics nearly gone.

“My first day of part three trials I had a pretty rough day. I was battling a cold since we landed in Alabama so I was just trying to survive, honestly. That last day I felt the worst that I had the entire time I was sick.”

But that cold could not stop Katelyn from securing a spot on the Olympic air pistol team.