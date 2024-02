Sadaya “Daisy” Lewis is the owner of Modern Southern Table, a Black-owned restaurant that offers various southern dishes including its famous Alabama fried chicken.

Lewis is an Ohio State alum who graduated in 2002.

Modern Southern Table, which opened in 2021, will soon celebrate its third anniversary; notably, Lewis said her business’ success wouldn’t be possible without the support of her friends, family and customers, whom she refers to as her “cousins.”