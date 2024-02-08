The Asian American Association hosted its annual charity event, One Asian Nation, on Feb. 4 at the Ohio Union as an opportunity for students to come together and celebrate Asian culture.

This year’s theme, “Limitless,” signified looking toward the future and the endless bounds of the Asian American community. The event showcased the cultures of five individuals from the Ohio State community who competed to donate the money raised at the banquet to a charity of their choice.

“It was incredible really seeing everybody come together to celebrate who we are as people, and so being able to showcase who you are exactly and what your culture is specifically, it’s just important,” said Laiqa Gitosuputro, a fourth-year in architecture and the event’s winner.