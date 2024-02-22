After a strong weekend performance by Ohio State (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the MLB Desert Invitational, Grand Canyon (4-0, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) handed the Buckeyes a 10-3 loss.

Grand Canyon also participated in the weekend tournament, sweeping its games with a record of 3-0. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, this led to their win streak ending.

Freshman Chase Herrell got the pitching nod for the Buckeyes in his collegiate debut. In the bottom of the first, a Buckeye error gifted the Antelopes a run, making the score 1-0.

The game was a pitching duel until the bottom of the fifth, despite an early bullpen appearance for both teams, as their respective starters only pitched three innings each. A Grand Canyon RBI double and sacrifice fly expanded the lead to 3-0.

The Buckeyes began to show some life in the sixth inning as multiple walks left men in scoring position for graduate Mitchell Okuley, who singled home a pair. Senior Hunter Rosson then tied the ballgame up with a sac-fly RBI.

Grand Canyon took back the lead in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI double.

The close game prevailed until the Antelopes pulled away in the seventh. Grand Canyon scored five runs, capitalized by junior Cade Verdusco’s three-run home run, making the score 9-3.

Grand Canyon added one more in the eighth, ending the game 10-3.

Freshman pitcher Gavin DeVooght took the loss for the Buckeyes after giving up one run on three hits.

Ohio State ends its Arizona road trip with a four-game series against Arizona State University Thursday through Sunday, as it looks to get back in the win column.

The first game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona.