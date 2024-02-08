A baseball captain’s role may mean more than just a diving play in the outfield.

Mitchell Okuley, a graduate outfielder and captain on the Ohio State baseball team, is set to suit up for his last season with the Buckeyes, yet his contributions to the clubhouse have never been greater.

His hard work on and off the field can be highlighted by his collaboration with Ohio State LiFEsports and the Cohesion Foundation — two organizations that work together to enrich the Columbus society.

Community and charity relations director at the Cohesion Foundation, Melissa Falter, said it was easy to match Okuley with LIFEsports as her kids went to high school with him.

“We want to show the amazing student-athletes at Ohio State how they can give back to the community through using their name, image and likeness,” Falter said.

NIL refers to the recently established rule for college students that allows them to monetize their likeness. LiFEsports is just one of the charitable collaborations for Cohesion, the organization solely targets serving underprivileged youth in and around Columbus.

Program manager of the LiFEsports initiative Joe Ingram, said they bring in athletes from a variety of Ohio State sports to help out in select leadership events and clinics.

“Student-athletes come because it’s their chance to be beyond just an athlete,” Ingram said.

Okuley was involved in the first-ever STEM enrichment clinic put on by LiFEsports Jan. 12 through 14, but it still contained the same mission and sports as previous events: developing leaders.

“Our mission is to show how important sport is and just the development of a person as a whole, and how that can really drive to create those next leaders of the next generation,” Ingram said.

This volunteering required not only Okuley’s baseball expertise but his major prowess in mechanical engineering. Still, he said he was up for the task.

“These kids probably don’t have as much as we’re given,” Okuley said. “And to be able to kind of help them out and show them a good time and kind of teach them some things was really awesome and definitely made me feel good about myself.”

Entering his fourth season on the team, Okuley knows how to be a captain and doesn’t stray from his role as a leader. This volunteer work is just a small example of the work he has put in during the offseason and it fully relates to what he stands for.

“I make sure I’m treating other people with respect and I work hard,” Okuley said. “With being a captain, you might have to be a little more vocal than before. So those are some areas that sometimes I’m a little uncomfortable with, but being able to do that is fine with me as long as I’m helping the team.”

He will continue to work with several volunteer groups as he eyes the Buckeyes’ opening day Feb. 17, Okuley said.