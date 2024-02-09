The Buckeye Blood Club and Undergraduate Black Caucus are hosting an event for students to “find their type” this Valentine’s Day — just maybe not how they’d expect.

The two organizations will hold a Valentine’s Day-themed blood drive Feb. 21 in the Ohio Union’s Great Hall Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to keep momentum going after Ohio State’s win against Michigan in the 2023 Blood Battle. Lindsey Pia, a third-year in microbiology and president of Buckeye Blood Club, said the event will allow students to find out their blood types in addition to donating.

“The event is an opportunity for people to learn a little bit more about themselves and what we do as a club to spread blood donation awareness and importance,” Pia said.

Each person who donates will receive a T-shirt, snacks and drinks. However, T-shirts are only available until they run out.

“During past blood drives, wait times to give blood increase throughout the day so it is recommended to come early,” Kylie Kirkpatrick, a third-year and marketing vice president of Buckeye Blood Club, said.

“If we can get one or two more people to regularly donate from that event and become interested in it, I think that would be a really cool opportunity,” Pia said.

In May 2023, FDA regulations that prevented sexually active gay or bisexual men from giving blood were lifted, opening eligibility to more people, according to the Red Cross. Kirkpatrick said the club encourages people who may have been previously ineligible to show up for the blood drive to determine eligibility.

There are a few steps that each potential blood donor will take when going to give blood. According to Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, donors will be required to show a government-issued identification card to donate. A questionnaire will help determine eligibility along with a finger prick to determine iron levels.

If a potential donor meets eligibility requirements, they will then meet a donor specialist who will administer the needle for the blood donation. The blood donation will take around 10 minutes to complete, according to Versiti.

“The university phlebotomists are the nicest people, they will sit with you and talk to you,” Kirkpatrick said. “They are very comforting.”

After giving blood, it is recommended to limit physical activity and drink plenty of water. People who donate may experience light fatigue but will be monitored before leaving the blood drive to ensure their safety, according to Versiti.

Afterwards, a donor’s profile on the Versiti mobile app will be updated with blood type and donor history along with the ability to make future appointments from the phone.

On average, the Wexner Medical Center needs 60,000 blood product units each year and each donation has the potential to save three lives, according to its website.

“If you are unable to donate blood at this blood drive, there are several upcoming events, including one that is March Madness-themed,” Pia said.

Buckeye Blood Club’s March blood drive will be hosted on March 21. Buckeye Blood Club continually updates its Instagram page on the latest blood drives available for students to attend.