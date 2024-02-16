BuckeyeThon, the largest student-led philanthropic initiative in Ohio, continued its battle against childhood cancer Feb. 10.

Raising roughly $500,000, all of which is earmarked to go to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and its Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplant Unit, BuckeyeThon recommenced its signature 12-hour fundraising event.

At its core, BuckeyeThon promotes philanthropy, cultivates awareness of childhood cancer and fosters a culture of service and spirit amongst Ohio State students and staff and the wider Columbus community.