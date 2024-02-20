Campus is currently suffering from a lack of warmth, but that doesn’t mean Buckeyes’ fashion sense needs to wither and die.

Although many people may not realize it, winter is a premium time to elevate one’s personal style, Keona Sakai, a fourth-year in fashion and retail studies, said. Ella Kalis, a fourth-year in biology and co-director of design for Ohio State’s Fashion Production Association, said cold weather can actually bring out students’ creative fashion personalities.

Layering and Basics

When done creatively and thoughtfully, layering is a game-changing practice, Sakai said. She said thermal tops, fleece-lined leggings and thick socks are some vital components of layering.

“Layers are super in, and everyone loves wearing them, so this is a great time to wear layers because it’s so cold out,” Sakai said.

Layering also allows for more daring combinations of color and texture, Kalis said.

“I love all the layering and experimentation you can do with winter fashion, which I think is more fun than summer,” Kalis said.

Notably, both Sakai and Kalis said layering can be as practical as it is visually striking.

“I like to wear a thermal bodysuit when it’s cold outside,” said Sakai. “I like fleece-lined leggings too because they keep you warm when it’s sub-zero.”

For those unsure of how to begin, Sakai said donning leggings under a pair of baggy jeans as well as a tank top under a sweater is just one way to formulate an outfit’s first layer.

Coats and Jackets

Coats and jackets are ideal for colder weather, although selecting the “right” garment may feel daunting at times. With so many options available on the market, Sakai said it can be a struggle to find a coat and/or jacket that is stylish but warm.

Winter jackets are typically big, bulky and, in many cases, uninteresting. Sakai said students who want to enhance their style should seek out a coat that is interesting by way of color or shape.

Sakai said investing in a statement jacket is a worthwhile consideration for consumers who want to start building more eye-catching outfits. Some of her go-to recommendations include pea coats, faux fur jackets, leather jackets and puffer jackets.

“Using outerwear can attract attention,” Sakai said. “If you buy a statement jacket in a style you want to try, you are experimenting, and everybody gets to see and notice your jacket.”

Kalis said she ultimately recommends prioritizing quality over quantity.

“I would suggest buying high-quality, basic items that you know are staple pieces in a closet that won’t necessarily go out of trend,” Kalis said. “A pea coat and a wool coat are great examples of this, and it’s classic and it will never go out of style. It is your most sustainable option.”

Shoes

During winter, Sakai said finding waterproof shoes with a high degree of insulation is the name of the game, especially for students who rely on walking as their main mode of transportation.

Much like coats, boots come in a wide variety of styles and can easily transcend closet-staple status to become a statement piece, Kalis said. She said letting one’s boots steal the show is always a wintertime option.

“Red is a great trending color, and I’ve been loving seeing the red tall boots and cowboy boots too,” Kalis said. “I think shoes are a great way to express style.”

Accessories

Sakai said wearing a heavy coat can make it difficult to showcase an ensemble’s full range of styles, so accessorizing is perhaps the best way to combat winter fashion woes.

“Accessories are the number one easiest way to express yourself: your scarves, your bags, your gloves, your earmuffs and your shoes are really statement pieces,” said Sakai. “These are all good ways to show your color, theme and aesthetic.”

Scarves can add an extra element of dimension to many cold-weather outfits, Sakai and Kalis said. Moreover, they said the accessory likewise offers a sense of functionality, as it keeps one’s face warm and protected from any harsh wind.

Sakai and Kalis said scarves, earmuffs and other similar accessories can likewise be inexpensive, which permits students to upgrade their wardrobes without breaking the bank.

“Accessories are a great way to test the waters of a look,” Kalis said. “It is more cost-effective to start there, then build up.”