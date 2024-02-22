The Buckeyes’ Nov. 16 football game against Northwestern will be played at Wrigley Field — home to the Chicago Cubs of the MLB — in Chicago due to the demolition of Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, according to several reports Wednesday.

The Wildcats have played their home games at Ryan Field since 1926 and will reportedly play at various venues for the 2024 season, including their Oct. 5 matchup against Indiana at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The newly renovated Ryan Field is not expected to open until 2026.