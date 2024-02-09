Houston Texans quarterback and former Buckeye C.J. Stroud won the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at the NFL awards in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theater.

The rookie quarterback beat out Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who was a highly favored candidate in the race, becoming the second Buckeye to receive the honor in back-to-back years. Former Ohio State receiver and now New York Jet Garret Wilson — Stroud’s former teammate and pass catcher — won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

The award caps off a season in which Stroud, a first-year starter, broke a number of rookie records and rallied the Texans to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in the franchise’s history.

Stroud’s passing yardage ranks third-highest by a rookie in NFL history, with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

The 6-foot-3 Stroud became just the third player in NFL history to lead the league in both passing yards per game at 273.5 and touchdown-to-interception ratio at 23-5 this year, joining NFL greats Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Stroud, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is now the sixth Buckeye to receive either an NFL rookie honor, both offensively and defensively, in the last eight years.

Defensive selections Chase Young (2020), Nick Bosa (2019), Marshon Lattimore (2017), and Joey Bosa (2016) also have recently been added to Ohio State’s recent winners.

At Ohio State, he was quite the record breaker, stamping his name as first in Ohio State single-season total yards per season with 367.9 and first in career total yards per season with 294.9.

The Texans unexpectedly went 10-7, won the American Football Conference South and made it to the AFC divisional round behind Stroud’s stellar campaign.

Stroud will also be in attendance for another big sports event as a participant in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game on Feb. 16.