Former graduate assistant and three-time Buckeye All-American James Laurinaitis has been promoted to head linebackers coach for the 2024 Ohio State football season, according to a Thursday press release from the athletic department.

This completes Ryan Day’s 10-assistant coaching staff search and grants Laurinaitis a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

According to the release, this move comes after secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was promoted to assistant head coach along with his current role as secondary and cornerbacks coach. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson received two-year contract extensions, and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey signed onto an additional year, as well.

In addition, Johnson’s son, Tony Johnson, joins the staff as a senior analyst.

Following an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams (2009-15) and New Orleans Saints (2016), Laurinaitis began his coaching career in 2022 when he was hired by former Buckeye teammate and current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, as a graduate assistant coach.

After being hired by Day and his staff ahead of last season, Laurinaitis assisted with developing an experienced group of Ohio State linebackers led by Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Tommy Eichenberg.

According to the release, Ohio State’s defense was second nationally in scoring, allowing just 11.2 points per game, and No. 3 in total defense with 265.5 yards allowed on average per contest.

With the hiring and then quick departure of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien to the Friday hiring of former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to fill the role, there have been plenty of changes within the Buckeye coaching staff in preparation for the 2024-25 season.