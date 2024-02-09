Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is expected to be named the next head coach at Boston College, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel Friday.

O’Brien, who was hired on Jan. 19 as the Buckeyes’ OC and quarterback coach, leaves Columbus, Ohio for Newton, Massachusetts just 21 days into his tenure.

The news comes after rumors swirled over the past several days of O’Brien being linked to Boston College.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Wednesday that there was no update on O’Brien, but confirmed that he was with the team at that time.

The 34-year coaching veteran has had one stint as a college head coach, spending a season at Penn State in 2012 before being named the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2013.

O’Brien will relocate close to his hometown of Boston to lead the Eagles for the 2024 season.