UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has been named as Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator, according to a press release from the athletic department.

Just hours after reports that former Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will be leaving Columbus to take the helm at Boston College, the Buckeyes have found their new offensive leader in Kelly.

The 60-year-old coach has 34 years of coaching experience, most recently spending the past six seasons as head coach of the Bruins. Kelly leaves Los Angeles with a 35-34 record, including a 35-22 win over Boise State in the 2023 L.A. Bowl.

Kelly has strong ties to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, as he coached Day while he was a quarterback for the University of New Hampshire from 1998 to 2001.

Day has also been on Kelly’s coaching staff at three different stops, including two stints in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Kelly was a two-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year with Oregon and brings with him an offensive system that averaged 31.4 points per game while at UCLA.