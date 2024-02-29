Ohio State’s recruiting department has been very busy this winter.

Yet again, the Buckeyes have managed to bring in one of the top high school recruiting classes as they hope to repay Michigan for the last three losses and get back into the conversation of competing for a national championship.

Ohio State’s 2024 class is ranked No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports, just behind Georgia and Alabama. Ohio State is bringing in six five-star recruits — more than anyone else in the 2024 cycle.

“We have a really good class already signed,” head coach Ryan Day said. “A bunch of these guys jumped in early on. They give us great support to our already strong team.”

Five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith – Hollywood, Florida

Smith is considered next up after the departure of junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver’s impressive blend of route-running, speed and ball skills have earned him comparisons to top NFL receivers like Julio Jones.

“The talent is there,” Day said. “The thing that has been most impressive to me so far is the discipline he’s built in his life. Expecting big things from him.”

Five-star receiver Mylan Graham – New Haven, Indiana

Pairing up with Smith is Mylan Graham, a receiver who has shown elite route-running capabilities for a high schooler, along with his top-end speed. Graham should be a great vertical threat for the Buckeyes.

“We recognized him early on in the process,” Day said. “Brian [Hartline] did a good job of building that relationship up. We think he gives us a lot and we think he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston – Buford, Georgia

Eddrick Houston was a big addition for the Buckeyes, as teams like Alabama and Georgia heavily pursued him up until the final minute. Houston has a chance to be the next big edge rusher to come out of Ohio State with his ability to convert speed to power when rushing the quarterback.

“We’re really, really excited about Eddrick,” Day said. “This is someone who Larry [Johnson] worked hard on. We feel like he’s an impact player from day one. It was a long process to get to signing day here, but we identified him as someone who was a difference-maker.”

Five-star cornerback Aaron Scott – Holland, Ohio

Scott ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Ohio in the class of 2024 and was a huge pickup for the Buckeyes considering how much Michigan wanted him.

“He’s a big-time player out of the state of Ohio that’s going to be a big part of our future,” Day said. “He was somebody who came to camp early on and it was a hot day out there. He grinded, he went for like an hour with a broken wrist as a young player. We could tell there was a toughness there. He wanted to earn that scholarship and he did that day. He’s built himself into a really good football player.”

Five-star quarterback Air Noland – Fairburn, Georgia

As a junior, Air Noland led Langston Hughes High School to break the Georgia state record (792) for points in a single season. Noland’s quick throwing motion, ability to be accurate on all three levels and intangible leadership qualities put him in the quarterback room.

“He’s somebody who is special in a lot of different ways. The way he conducts himself and handles himself, he’s also very athletic and he’s going to be the leader of this team. We watched the film and saw his athleticism,” Day said. “He was high school teammates with Jelani Thurman, so we were down there some and got to see who he was, what a great player he was and what a great leader he was. We feel like he’s got a really high ceiling when he gets here, I’m looking forward to getting to work with him soon.”

Four-star cornerback Bryce West – Glenville, Ohio

Bryce West’s impressive long speed and willingness to contribute in all facets make him an interesting prospect for the Buckeyes.

“We offered him early and then you could see the way he played the next year, he was more aggressive, tackling and making plays,” Day said. “He continued to be a better and better football player. You know what you’re getting when you get someone out of Glenville.”

Ted Ginn Sr., a former Buckeye legend and Glenville alum, was a big part of his recruiting process.

Glenville has produced many Buckeye legends including Troy Smith, Donte Whitner, Ted Ginn Jr., Cardale Jones and Marshon Lattimore.