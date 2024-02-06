Spring football is back.

If you’re an Ohio State fan, you can now secure your seats to one of the most anticipated spring games yet.

Tickets for the Ohio State spring football game will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State athletic department Tuesday. Students are offered free admission with a BuckID, while ticket prices start as low as $10 for spectators.

The intra-squad matchup is set for April 13 at Ohio Stadium, giving Buckeye fans a sneak peek of what the 2024-25 team could look like.

From potential positional battles, to the latest recruits all the way to the newest additions, including transfer senior quarterback Will Howard, sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins and freshman safety Caleb Downs, the spring game will provide a chance for tough critique and evaluation, not only from coaching staff but the entire Buckeye Nation.