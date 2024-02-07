Students looking for a new way to boost their mental and physical health can turn to dance as one possible solution.

According to MedlinePlus, an online information service produced by the United States National Library of Medicine, dance has been linked to numerous wellness benefits; these include improved heart health, muscle strength, memory and even energy levels, the service’s website states. Ohio State’s Studio Dance club and Columbus’ BalletMet are just two organizations that offer dance classes for college students.

Studio Dance is a student-run club that offers weekly classes in ballet, jazz, lyrical, tap and hip-hop. Melina Koch, a fourth-year in logistics management and the club’s president, said prospective members can attend an audition class at the start of each semester to earn placement in one of the organization’s three tiers.

“We just want to be a [welcoming] and very inclusive environment, and make sure that everyone has the opportunity to dance regardless of their skill level,” Koch said.

BalletMet is a professional ballet company and academy in Columbus, offering three levels of ballet courses open to adults of all ages and competencies, its website states.

Laura Dustman, who has worked as a BalletMet instructor for roughly 20 years, said there are three levels of adult ballet classes: open introduction, open beginning, intermediate and open intermediate/advanced. Personally, she sticks to teaching intro and beginner sessions.

While the intro class is designed for students who have never danced before, Dustman said the beginner course requires some experience to navigate. Even so, she hopes those interested in dance will take a risk by signing up.

“I love to introduce this beautiful art form to people,” Dustman said. “It is difficult, it’s hard work but it’s also fun. If it’s something that you’ve always wanted to do, then come give it a try.”

Similar to practicing yoga, Dustman’s ballet classes emphasize moving in a way that makes each dancer feel comfortable executing whatever level of exercise they wish to achieve, she said.

“Let’s see what you can do and we’ll adapt what we can, figure out what your body can do, and we’ll make it happen to the best of your ability,” Dustman said.

One difference between the two organizations is the frequency of performance opportunities. Dustman said BalletMet classes are not structured around a recital, making the sessions more flexible for people with busy schedules.

“The adults are not a part of the spring performance, so you’re not learning choreography and building up working towards a performance,” Dustman said. “And sometimes that does end up taking up quite a chunk of class so all the work that you’re coming to is your ballet strength and moving forward with that.”

In contrast, Studio Dance presents student-choreographed showcases twice a year, Grace Toth, a fifth-year in zoology and the club’s vice president, said.

“Having the performances at the end of each semester really helps gain interest into the club because they can actually show what they’re learning,” Toth said.

Koch said Studio Dance also aims to promote collaboration between people with no dance experience and those who have been dancing for years.

“The teachers do an amazing job regardless of what level you are,” Koch said. “Your dance will be hard, it will be very difficult and you will be challenged.”

Beyond a bodily workout, Koch said the club’s classes also allow participants to exercise their brains.

“It’s that mental challenge, but it’s different, it’s not like school,” Koch said. “It’s trying to remember that choreo, that slow progress of getting that into your brain. It’s just so unique and it’s so beneficial for your long-term memory.”

For learning ballet specifically, Dustman said coordination, spatial perception and body awareness are certainly physical benefits, though there is also a mental component to engaging with the artistic discipline.

“It helps with your blood flow and it gives you both the aerobic and the cool down,” Dustman said. “And on top of that it gives you the artistic side of it where you can do the storytelling and you can figure out ways to express your emotions.”

BalletMet classes are priced at $18 each, but college students can request a coupon code in person before their first session to pay a discounted $10 per class, which can then be reused through the online payment portal. The BalletMet website features the weekly schedule for adult classes.

Classes taken through Studio Dance cost $10 each. There are also initial dues and a required team T-shirt, with all funds going toward costumes for the end-of-semester showcases. Additional details about the club can be found on its Ohio State student organization webpage.