Ohio Valley-style pizza makes for a strange yet satisfying bite

DiCarlo’s Pizza is not your average pizza joint.

Located at 91 E. 5th Ave., and known for creating “Ohio Valley-style pizza” — famously baked only with dough and sauce while cheese and additional toppings are added on cold after cooking — DiCarlo’s may deter some customers due to its unusual pizza baking process. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed its bizarre take on a college-kid comfort meal.

I opted for the “Box” ($9.30), which comes with six sizable square pieces of pizza, topped with cheese and one free topping. Despite greatly enjoying the thin, crispy and buttery crust — easily the best part of the pie — my first complaint is in regard to the extra topping prices.

When I order pizza, I expect an array of topping options, from pepperoni and peppers to meat lovers to deluxe. Here, the expensive topping menu meant I was only able to indulge in one flavor profile in an effort to not break the bank.

For example, despite my love for banana peppers, I sacrificed their presence on my pizza due to the additional $2.70 on an already pricey pie. To justify spending $12 on only six slices and two toppings was not in the cards for me, and I would venture to say many other pizza lovers would feel similarly.

Despite this disappointment, the pizza’s substantial helping of sauce and limited sprinkling of cheese was a welcome surprise, as it is a modification I often ask for at other pizza shops. Due to the request’s unusual nature, however, it’s typically disregarded and I am left with a much-too-cheesy dining experience.

Although I realize this sauce-to-cheese ratio may not be for everyone — serving as a definite disappointment to cheese lovers — it made my first DiCarlo’s experience a worthwhile one.

My most pressing question when ordering DiCarlo’s was whether or not the cold toppings would ruin the pizza. Though I can easily say they weren’t my favorite temperature or texture — for example, the pepperoni was slimy and not at all crispy — I was still able to moderately enjoy the pizza. I would, however, chalk this slight satisfaction up to the crust and sauce, as they are the pizza’s saving grace.

I couldn’t complete my order without trying the “Pepperoni Roll” ($4.50), which can best be compared to a classic calzone. Here, I was finally pleased with the amount of food for the price.

Still, anything beyond one free topping was unsurprisingly an additional charge. Unable to combat my banana pepper craving, I caved and spent the extra $2 — and I would do it again.

Thanks to the pepperoni roll’s impressive size — much larger than pictured on the website — I could easily justify the price increase for what I received. The amount of cheese was once again lacking, which is something I personally relished. Paired with a cup of subtly sweet yet spicy sauce, the pepperoni roll was a delicious bite I would consider ordering again.

Overall, those looking to indulge in an unconventional take on a late-night classic may find what they’re looking for at DiCarlo’s Pizza. Though I don’t see myself fiending for it anytime soon, I appreciated the unique take and can understand why the pizzeria is, for some, an Ohio staple.

Rating: 3.5/5