Feeling short of breath and disoriented, Paul Colgan was not sure what was wrong while standing alone in his kitchen two years ago.

After waking up on the ground minutes later, the warnings he had heard of his family’s history of heart issues became all too real.

Colgan, 60, was diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve disease, a congenital heart defect, and his fainting episode raised his awareness about the seriousness of the aortic disease. Now, he looks to help others learn, especially on Feb. 13, Ohio’s Aortic Aneurysm Awareness Day.

Aortic Awareness Day, which was established three years ago, provides the opportunity to educate the public about the disease, Dr. Jovan Bozinovski, a cardiac surgeon at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, stated in an email.

It focuses on the aorta, the artery that carries blood and oxygen from the heart, which can enlarge and become an aneurysm. If the aorta tears or ruptures, it can impair blood flow to the organs and cause death, Bozinovski said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 10,000 people died from aortic aneurysms in 2019. Both family history and lifestyle can play a role in developing an aortic aneurysm, with this type of aneurysm occurring most frequently amongst people over the age of 65, assigned male at birth, who smoke, have high blood pressure or who have a family history of aortic aneurysms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Most people do not have symptoms when their aorta enlarges and builds into an aneurysm. This condition occurs suddenly — without warning — and can bring serious risk to people’s lives, with many doctors referring to it as a “silent killer,” Bozinovski said.

Still, aortic aneurysms are easily identifiable on a CT scan. If an aneurysm is identified, then the progression of the disease can be slowed down and doctors can keep a close watch for changes to the aorta, Bozinovski said.

“If we replace an aortic aneurysm before it gets to a size where rupture or dissection becomes more likely, then we have the chance to prevent a catastrophic event,” Bozinovski said.

On Valentine’s Day last year, Bozinovski removed an aneurysm and replaced the bicuspid valve for Colgan during an open-heart surgery.

Colgan said the recovery process went well both physically and mentally, and he was out of the hospital in four and a half days.

“I walk or jog probably 20 miles a week now and I play pickleball a couple of times a week, too,” Colgan said. “I feel my energy level is much better. I sleep better and feel like I have less anxiety.”

Bozinovski said physical activity can be extremely impactful for the recovery of patients after enduring such procedures.

“Exercises help with the speed of recovery and physical rehabilitation programs give people exercises to do that will not risk injury to the healing breastbone,” Bozinovski said.

While Colgan was able to have a quick recovery, he advised people to take more care of themselves and be in tune with their bodies.

“I would just tell everyone to make sure you are taking [the heart] seriously,” Colgan said. “I was lucky that I had a good support group at home and we had Ohio State around quickly.”

Colgan said he should have paid more attention to the warning signs as earlier in the day of his episode, he felt lightheaded when he went up and down stairs.

“There is no reason to not care about your heart,” Colgan said. “If you have any symptoms, you should go to the doctor.”