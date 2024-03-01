Jamison Battle put his finger to his ear, and looked toward the crowd, in an attempt to hype up the 13,090 Buckeye fans in attendance as time expired in Ohio State’s win over Nebraska Thursday.

Riding behind Battle’s season-high 32 points, the Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten) thumped the Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) 78-69 at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center.

“There was a sense of urgency,” Battle said. “I got three guaranteed games left of college basketball and my goal is, we’re gonna do whatever it takes to win all those games and maybe even more.”

Nebraska got the night’s scoring started with a senior guard Keisei Tominaga 3-pointer from the far right corner of the arc, but those points didn’t go unanswered.

For the next three minutes, it was all one Buckeye: Battle, a fifth-year forward. After a 3-pointer of his own to get Ohio State on the board, he was fouled and made both shots at the line. Forty-one seconds later, he hit another three, putting the Buckeyes on top 8-3.

“If [Battle] has an inch of space, I want him shooting that thing,” interim head coach Jake Diebler said. “For him to come out and shoot the way he did, his aggressiveness, and I mean he had me fired up at times out there.”

Sticking with the lead, Battle put in one more from beyond the arc, and sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. got in on the action with a layup, Ohio State leading by seven with 15:32 remaining in the first half.

After a few back-and-forth buckets, a 3-pointer from Cornhusker sophomore guard Sam Hoiberg gave Nebraska a lead that couldn’t be shaken by the Buckeyes for over eight minutes.

Despite staying close behind, mainly attributed to Gayle going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line all within 3.5 minutes of play, Ohio State began letting the Cornhuskers have their way with the rim.

However, a push by the Buckeyes in the final two minutes of the first half put them on top going into the locker room, 39-37. Battle led the charge with 17 points, a rebound and an assist in 19 minutes.

“We went into this game, we knew [the Cornhuskers] were going to be on it and we had to do our absolute best and I’m so proud of the way our guys stepped up,” Diebler said.

To kick off the second half, Ohio State went on an 8-0 run, including a slam on the rim by sophomore center Felix Okpara, who was fouled and made the and-1. It wasn’t until 15:42 remained in the contest when the Cornhuskers made their first basket — a dunk by junior forward Juwan Gary.

The Buckeyes stayed in the lead, 46-39.

A score in the paint from freshman forward Devin Royal gave Ohio State its largest advantage yet — 9 points. Royal had a career-high 14 points against Michigan State Sunday.

Nebraska senior guard Jamarques Lawrence crept up on the Buckeyes, scoring 11 consecutive Cornhusker points. However, in between almost all of Lawrence’s baskets was one from Ohio State, but it nearly became too much as a 3-pointer from junior guard C.J. Wilcher brought them within two with 11:13 left on the clock.

Up until three minutes remained in the contest, it was a back-and-forth affair, highlighted by Nebraska fouls — nine, 21 total on the night — and 10 made Buckeye free throws, going 24-of-28 in the game. Additionally, Ohio State outscored the Cornhuskers 9-2.

This marks the third win in four games since Diebler took over the role Feb. 14. He said the team’s success through adversity begins with the character of the people in the program.

“It’s been painful at times, collectively, but it’s also been, we’ve been able to have some really good moments together and some fun moments,” Diebler said. “But make no mistake, our guys have earned it, and I think it’s important to know that.”

On Sunday, the Buckeyes return to action in their regular-season finale against Michigan at home. Previously, Ohio State fell to its rivals in Ann Arbor, Michigan, 73-65.