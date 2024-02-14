Chris Holtmann has officially been fired, now what?

Ohio State owes Holtmann $12.8 million dollars, according to a press release from the athletic department, following the Wednesday announcement that Holtmann and the Buckeyes are severing ties.

Upon Holtmann’s 2017 hiring, he signed a contract through the 2024-25 season worth $3 million a year. In March 2022, Holtmann agreed to a contract extension that included a $500,000 annual raise and extended his leadership through the 2027-28 season.

Because Holtmann was terminated four years prior to the end of his contract, Ohio State will now buy out the remainder of his agreement, which draws near to $13 million.

The search for Ohio State’s next head coach is ongoing, but assistant coach Jake Diebler will act as the interim.