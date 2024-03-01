In their first contest of the season, the Wolverines bested the Buckeyes 73-65 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Jan. 15.

Ohio State now has the chance for revenge at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday against its bitter rival.

The Wolverines (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) currently sit on a five-game losing streak and hope to end it with a win against the Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten), who look to be one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten over the last two weeks.

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel has been a dynamic force for Michigan offensively this season, leading the team in both points (16.7) and assists (4.7) per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. and graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua lead the team. Both players are the top rebounders and shot blockers for the Wolverines, combining for 63 blocks and 14 rebounds per game.

In the matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines earlier this year, Nkamhoua had a standout day for Michigan, dropping in 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win.

Michigan may look to shoot the ball from deep in the contest, shooting a team percentage of 37.1 from beyond the arc, which is third-best in the Big Ten.

Ohio State allows the second-highest 3-point percentage in the conference.

However, interim head coach Jake Diebler has led Ohio State to a 2-1 record since the departure of former Buckeye coach Chris Holtmann, and the Buckeyes seem to be riding high.

In his first outing as acting head coach, Diebler led the Buckeyes to a 73-69 win over then-No. 2 Purdue at Value City Arena. In his most recent game, the Buckeyes defeated Michigan State after fifth-year guard Dale Bonner drilled a game-winning three in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday.

The Buckeyes will likely lean on the trio of sophomore guards Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton and graduate forward Jamison Battle to do the majority of scoring. Currently, Battle is the most efficient 3-point shooter in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes will look to play smart basketball and capitalize against a Michigan team that leads the Big Ten in turnovers per game and is second to last in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Thornton, who is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists on the season, has been the go-to guy for the Buckeyes this season and will need to continue his consistency as a scorer and distributor for Ohio State to be successful.

A win would be a huge boost for either team, as both Ohio State and Michigan hope to gear up for a long run in the Big Ten tournament.

CBS will broadcast the contest Sunday with tipoff at 4 p.m.