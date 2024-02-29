The Ohio State University Board of Trustees has approved a reduction in men’s basketball tickets for the 2024-25 season as of Feb. 22.

Ticket pricing for individual premier games, as well as season tickets, will be lowered by a range of $1 to $102, but the cost of exhibition games will remain the same.

This is the first time in at least 20 years that Ohio State has uniformly lowered prices across all seating zones in Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State has experienced a decline in ticket sales over the past four years, leading to the decision to lower the prices starting next season. Brett Scarbrough, Ohio State senior associate athletic director of ticketing and premium seating, said the main reason behind the price decrease was the gradual dropoff of season tickets being purchased over the past several seasons.

“The main factors probably are over the past four seasons, we have seen a pretty steady decline in the number of season tickets that are being purchased,” Scarbrough said. “So basically, from the [20]19 season, we’re down about 1,000 season tickets overall, and that’s been a steady 5 to 7% decrease year over year, that’s probably the main factor.”

Since the 2018-19 season, the men’s basketball team has gone 114-78 and 57-63 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes haven’t made it past the second round of the NCAA tournament in that span.



Scarbrough said the goal of the ticket reduction is to grow the attendance, sell more tickets and ultimately bring more fans to the Schottenstein Center to watch Ohio State men’s basketball.

“Everybody is competing within Columbus people’s discretionary dollars when it comes to what they’re going to spend money on entertainment,” Scarbrough said. “We want to make sure that we’re in the mix and I think that this move is going to place us in a position to definitely move the needle back in the other direction and start growing those sales and attendance.”

The Buckeyes have two remaining home games this season, against Nebraska and Michigan, respectively. Ohio State will tipoff against Nebraska on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

FS1 will televise.