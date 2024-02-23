The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team stunned the then-No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers with a sweep last weekend.

It now has the opportunity to do it again Friday and Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Ohio State (11-15-4, 3-15-2 Big Ten) is looking to spoil the Spartans’ plans as it takes on No. 4 Michigan State (20-7-3, 14-4-2 Big Ten). The Spartans are attempting to win the Big Ten conference this weekend, sitting 4 points ahead of the Badgers in the conference standings.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he believes his team is playing their best hockey yet, coming off two back-to-back wins against Wisconsin.

“You win a couple of games and you certainly get a little extra jump in your step,” Rohlik said. “Guys are feeling like they are getting rewarded for the work they put in.”

Rohlik said despite Michigan State taking Wisconin’s previous ranking as the No. 4 team in the country, he knows the Spartans pose a different threat.

“They are one of the best teams in the country,” Rohlik said. “We have to prepare and be our best version. If you do that, then you give yourself a chance.”

Michigan State is amid its best season since the Big Ten conference established a men’s ice hockey circuit ahead of the 2013-14 season. The Spartans can clinch their first regular-season Big Ten title with a sweep of the Buckeyes and a loss by the Badgers this weekend.

Michigan State and Michigan are the only two teams who haven’t won a regular-season conference title.

Senior defenseman Scooter Brickey said the team is using the momentum from its sweep over the Badgers heading into this weekend’s matchup.

“We have been working for it all year, we are finding our stride now,” Brickey said. “We have had a great weekend of practice, we are ready and excited to get back on the road.”

Brickey was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week after posting four assists against the Badgers, including assists on the game-tying goal with 1:39 left in regulation and the secondary assist on the overtime game-winner on Friday.

This is Brickey’s second time receiving the award as he was named third star after his three-goal performance against the Bowling Green Falcons Jan. 10 and 11.

Senior forward Dalton Messina said he believes the team must stay focused and live in the moment without harping too much on the past victory to overcome the fourth-ranked team in the country again.

“I think it’s on the leaders of the group to get everyone focused,” Messina said. “Our lives are on the line every game here, it’s a playoff atmosphere and playoff mentality every game.”

Both Messina and Brickey believe the team is more confident than ever before.

“This group is resilient and it’s good to see our hard work pay off,” Messina said. “As the season goes on, the guys get more comfortable and confident. I think we started really well — we worked hard throughout the week and this week is no different.”

The Spartans will hold their senior night ceremony after the game on Saturday as they honor six senior players, including defenseman and captain Nash Nienhuis, forward alternate captain Nicolas Müller and goaltender Jon Mor.

Ohio State will take on the Spartans Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ron Mason Rink at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Both games will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus.