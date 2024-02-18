The Ohio State Buckeyes (43-0, 0-0 Big Ten) beat the Air Force Falcons (0-3, 0-0 Mountain West) 12-4 Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Ohio State, after this matchup, is currently 17-2 all-time against the Falcons, with its last loss in the series coming in 2014. The most recent matchup between the two teams was on Feb. 4, 2023, when the Buckeyes beat Air Force 15-7.

When arriving at USAFA, the Buckeyes were hoping to add to their hot start to the season with a win off their first road game. They did just that.

The Buckeyes struck early with a goal from junior attacker Ed Shean — his sixth on the season. Ohio State’s strong first period continued with another goal from junior midfielder Alex Marinier, his fifth this year, putting the Buckeyes up 2-0 with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Ohio State’s scoring tirade continued with another goal from junior attacker Ben Mayer at the 2:03 mark in the first quarter and a goal from freshman attacker Garrett Haas, his first on the year and in his collegiate career.

The Falcons managed to get a score in at the beginning of the second quarter from junior attacker Josh Yago off of an extra-man opportunity from a slashing penalty called on Ohio State senior defenseman Marcus Hudgins.

The Buckeyes came back with a goal of their own not even a minute later, this one coming from sophomore midfielder Dillon Magee.

Magee took control of the game in the second period, scoring three goals for the Buckeyes and giving Ohio State a 5-point lead at halftime, 7-2.

Ohio State continued their scoring ways after halftime, with goals coming from Mayer, junior attacker Gannon Matthews and graduate attacker Kurt Bruun.

Falcon sophomore defenseman Chris Bardak and freshman attacker Turner Ashby both punched in goals in the third off assists from freshman attacker Caelan Driggs, but those goals would be the last the Falcons would score for the rest of the game. Ohio State led 10-4 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter featured two more Buckeye scores from Mayer and Bruun. The Falcons committed two penalties in the fourth, one coming from freshman Charlie Pyfer and the other on junior midfielder Alexander Stepney, setting Ohio State up for man-up opportunities late in the contest.

Ohio State’s defense in the second half continued to shine with freshman goalie Caleb Fyock obtaining nine saves in the game. The Buckeyes entered Saturday ranked fifth in the country in fewest goals allowed.

Magee finished the day as the top scorer for the Buckeyes, putting in a hat trick and scoring a total of four points on the day.

The Buckeyes are set to take on their biggest challenge yet against the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Klockner Stadium Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.