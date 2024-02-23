In a highly anticipated clash Sunday at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is in for its biggest challenge yet.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) gear up to face off against No. 3 Virginia (2-0, 0-0 ACC) in Cavalier territory.

Both the Buckeyes and Cavaliers boast undefeated records early in the season.

Ohio State enters the matchup backed by solid performances and a determined roster led by standout performers junior attacker Gannon Matthews, who has 11 goals on the season, and freshman goalie, Caleb Fyock, who holds a convincing 67% save percentage in the cage over three games played.

The Cavaliers came out of the gates strong this season after an unsurprising Elite Eight appearance in last year’s playoffs. Payton Cormier, a graduate student and USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Third Team All-American, with eight goals on the season, will be a target for the Buckeye defense.

Last season, Cormier torched Ohio State by scoring a career-high seven goals.

Ohio State has only defeated the Cavaliers squad once by a thrilling score of 11-10 in 2013. The all-time series between the two stands at 7-1 in Virginia’s favor.

As Ohio State prepares to travel to Charlottesville for the matchup, there is much anticipation for a showdown sure to test the Buckeyes.

The faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACCN Extra.