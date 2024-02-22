Trust, consistency and understanding.

Those are the three words that drove the Ohio State men’s volleyball team to victory in its fifth and final set against Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (11-3, 5-1 MIVA) beat the Mastodons (7-7, 1-4 MIVA) at the Covelli Center after dropping two consecutive sets and winning the first two.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur led the Buckeyes with 17 kills and redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ben Putnam followed with 11. Redshirt-senior setter Michael Wright tagged 51 assists, and redshirt-freshman hitter Daniel Hurley collected a career-high seven aces.

“I want to prove to these guys that serving is a big facet of my game,” Hurley said. “It’s the only time when I have an opportunity where I’m the only one in control.”

In set one, the Buckeyes jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the game. The Mastodons grabbed their first point off a kill from fifth-year hitter Jon Diedrich.

A service ace and kill from Pasteur placed Ohio State on top 10-3. The Buckeyes remained hot from the service line, as two more aces from Hurley set them ahead by double digits at a score of 15-5.

Ohio State extended the lead to 16, and a slam from senior middle blocker Bryce Walker kept Purdue Fort Wayne alive for one final point. The Buckeye block ended the first set with Ohio State on top 25-9.

The Mastodons bounced back to begin the second set, as kills from Diedrich and junior hitter Mark Frazier put them ahead 3-1. An ace and kill from Walker pushed the score to 10-6.

Purdue Fort Wayne held a consistent lead throughout the second and reached 20 points off an Ohio State attack error. Another Buckeye error put the Mastodons at set point, but a Purdue Fort Wayne attack error and kill by redshirt-senior middle blocker Justin Howard kept Ohio State alive, down 24-23.

One final Ohio State error ended the set in favor of the Mastodons with a 25-23 score.

Errors hindered the Buckeyes early in the third set and helped Purdue Fort Wayne grab a 6-3 lead. Ohio State then went on a run and regained the lead at an 8-7 score.

Carrying their newfound momentum, four consecutive service aces for Hurley put the Buckeyes ahead 14-8. A Pasteur slam placed Ohio State at set point, but a Diedrich kill and Buckeye error tied the score at 24.

The teams traded points past regulation until a Frazier kill and ace gave the Mastodons the 31-29 third-set victory.

The fourth set also started close as the score bounced back and forth. The teams were tied at 14 until Ohio State grabbed a small lead.

A Buckeye attack error once again tied the score at 19. Purdue Fort Wayne responded with an error of its own, and Ohio State was the first to 20.

A Pasteur kill and Mastodon error gave the Buckeyes the 25-23 fourth-set win and tied the match at 2-2.

Heading into the fifth set, Pasteur said that one of the biggest adjustments was dumping the emotional baggage of losing the last two.

“I think we just lost a little trust in ourselves,” Pasteur said. “There were a lot of points where we hesitated or weren’t making moves that we’re accustomed to making and self-doubt crept in. So just understanding to trust ourselves and not get too emotional about losing a point here and there.”

Capitalizing on those adjustments, Ohio State began the final set with a 3-1 lead. The Buckeyes stayed consistent throughout the set, and a kill from junior middle blocker Cole Young put them up by six. A Purdue Fort Wayne block brought the score back within four at 12-8.

Two final Mastodon errors gave Ohio State the final set with a 15-9 victory.

After three consecutive home games, the Buckeyes will hit the road to play Queens University of Charlotte in back-to-back matches Friday and Saturday. The first game will begin at 6 p.m., while the other is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Both games will be televised on ESPN Plus.