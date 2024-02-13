A fundraiser hosted by the North and South Sudanese Association raised a record amount of money at a Sudanese culture night on Saturday, giving students the chance to celebrate Sudan’s diverse culture while raising money for victims of the ongoing conflict in the country.

This event’s theme, “Sudan Unbroken: Stories of Resilience and Strength,” struck a balance of celebration and resistance for students at Ohio State amid the crisis in Sudan. Razan Mirghani, a third-year in neuroscience and the vice president of the organization, said the theme was picked to “emphasize that the spirit and resilience of the Sudanese people is unwavering.”

In conjunction with several other community groups, the group raised $4,630 in donations to support the home country of many attendees, part of over $300,000 the Columbus community has raised at large since April 2023.

Since the escalation of the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces in April 2023, at least 12,000 people have been killed and 9 million internally displaced, with 1.5 million refugees fleeing into neighboring countries, according to the Associated Press.

The event started with showcases of Sudan’s diverse culture through dances, songs, a sword fight and fashion show displaying traditional clothing. G-SALIH, a Sudanese rapper based in Virginia, also performed at the event.

The son of Sudanese immigrants, G-SALIH said he began releasing music during the Sudan revolution in 2019, realizing the importance of the Sudanese community coming together as one. For him, the culture night was a testament to the resilience of the community and was necessary to promote a culture of change.

​​“We leave rooms like this even more hopeful and ready to make change,” G-SALIH said.

Music was heavily featured throughout the culture night, an aspect of Sundanese culture Kareem Mukhtar, a sophomore in high school and a member of the Sudanese Youth Leadership Association, said is important to the Sundanese people.

“The vital organs of Sudanese culture are our food, hospitality and music. These songs that we hold so close to us capture all of these components in their words,” Mukhtar said.

The event then shifted, as Tarig Mukhtar, a Columbus resident who recently visited Sudan, spoke of the terrible conditions and unbearable cold that displaced people endured in refugee camps, which were overcrowded and severely lacked necessary resources and food. Despite this experience, Tarig Mukhtar said the ongoing conflict has brought the Columbus Sudanese community closer than ever — both more devoted to their culture and home country.

“As the dust of war settles, our obligation to Sudan is more profound than ever. Let us channel our education, skills and passions to contribute meaningfully to the rebuilding process,” Tarig Mukhtar said.

Mohamed Ahmed, a second-year in health science and outreach chair of the organization, said NSSA wanted to find a way to honor Sudan and help the refugees caught amid the war.

“Given the circumstances in Sudan, it never felt right or appropriate to celebrate. We decided to come up with a bit of a twist,” Ahmed said. “It wasn’t an event to take a break, but it was more of a reminder of the Sudanese culture and its people.”

For many attendees of the culture night including Ahmed, the ongoing conflict hits especially close to home, with many having relatives who fled Sudan to seek safety.

“While we’re not directly in the war, it has a direct effect on us — it impedes your life,” Ahmed said. “It feels like a piece of you is missing. It consumes you.”

Noon Mukhtar, president of NSSA and a third-year in public health, agreed.

“This conflict has directly impacted my family, as several of my relatives had to flee the country, embarking on long, dangerous journeys to other countries where they now reside as refugees,” Noon Mukhtar said.

Nonetheless, Noon Mukhtar said the collective efforts of the community in Columbus show how it can come together during difficult times of need. These shared sentiments contributed to the decision to host Sudan Unbroken.

“You can tear down buildings and cities, but you cannot tear down Sudan,” Ahmed said. “Sudan is unbroken, and these are our stories of strength and resilience.”