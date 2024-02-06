Following a university review of pay rates, student employees at Ohio State responsible for tasks like managing access to dining halls, overseeing gym facilities and handling package distribution received automatic pay increases.

Over 3,700 students received a raise with wage adjustments made effective Dec. 31, 2023, and seen in paychecks beginning Jan. 26, according to Dave Isaacs, communications and media relations manager in the Office of Student Life. The decision came after a thorough review of pay rates for both on-campus and off-campus positions to identify market rates.

“It is important for Student Life to be able to competitively recruit and retain student employees,” Isaacs said.

Abby Vanderzwan, a second-year in operations management and office assistant in several North Campus dorms, said she was pleasantly surprised when she received an email from Human Resources stating she had received a raise.

Vanderzwan said in the past she had been paid minimum wage but is now earning $13 an hour — over $2 more than Ohio’s minimum wage, which was recently increased to $10.45 on Jan. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

“I was very excited,” Vanderzwan said. “I wanted to work more hours because I get paid more.”

Instead of paying student employees Ohio’s minimum wage, Isaacs said there was a financial analysis to determine the viability of wage adjustments.

Vanderzwan said she has seen fewer available shifts since they received the pay raise, suggesting that a pay increase has incentivized students to work more.

“It was slim pickings,” Vanderzwan said.

Isaacs said the individual pay rates vary by position and level of experience.

“On-campus student employment is an essential source of labor for our operations,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said the Office of Student Life greatly values the work contribution of student employees and is committed to assisting with their personal and professional growth as a student employee.