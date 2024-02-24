According to Barbie, “every night is girls’ night,” but for Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio, “girls’ night” is Sunday.

The club, which is the student-led sports broadcasting group of Buckeye athletics, is set to host its first all-women game broadcast at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center during the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball game against Maryland, beginning at 2 p.m.

The four women making up the broadcast will be McKenzie Welch, Ainsley Blue, Jayla Vanhorn — a fourth-year in journalism and sport industry — and Haley Thomas, a third-year in strategic communication.

Welch, a fourth-year in journalism, said that building relationships in a male-dominant field can be tricky, especially when it may seem that women are all competing for a seat at the table.

“I want to build connections, build trust and make a network with these women and help each other grow personally, not just for our careers, to know we have someone that’s there as a resource,” Welch said.

The women of SGSR hope to find more confidence in a male-dominated industry while supporting other women in doing so, Welch said.

“Women’s sports only get 3% of airtime, so the chances of Ohio State’s women’s basketball team having airtime is slim to none despite being No. 2 in the country,” Welch said. “So this opens the door for both sides to get more recognition as women in sports.”

Tyler Danburg, vice president of SGSR and a third-year in journalism, said he is ecstatic about this broadcast coming to fruition.

Danburg said the concept had been pitched before, however, this time it’s no longer a mere idea but instead a tangible reality.

“We always want to give our broadcaster of any background the platform to get to do what they love,” Danburg said. “This Sunday reflects the opportunity and we’re so excited that these four talented female broadcasters have signed on to [broadcast] this game.”

Blue, a third year in marketing, echoed Danburg and said that aside from spotlighting women, the goal of the broadcast is to add to the game.

“It’s not about us, the reporters,” Welch said. “It’s about the game and bringing different elements and showing passion throughout it.”

Welch emphasized that the women in the club wish to build the foundation to allow these broadcasts to become a regular part of SGSR’s programming.

SGSR can be streamed live on Apple Music, YouTube and its website.